AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home Engine The Cracked Plate Coincidence: Uncovering An Uncommon Flex Plate Issue Twice In...

by -
2 7306
Print Print Email Email
It never ceases to amaze me when I see certain types of problems in rapid succession of one another and then not see them again for months or even years. Like they say on the TV show Pawn Stars, “You never know what will come through the door.” This column is dedicated to one such occurrence. 
 
Within a week of each other, two different vehicles came into my shop with cracked flex plates. While I have seen flex plates crack throughout my career, it is not a common scenario. 

2007 Ford E-250
The first vehicle was a 2007 Ford E-250 work van with a 5.4-liter engine. This van belonged to one of my fleet accounts and is regularly in for service. The owner called to inform me that the vehicle was getting towed in and that it had just stopped running on the freeway. Once the vehicle arrived at my shop, I cranked it and noticed the engine was cranking very fast, as if it had no compression. At least that is what it sounded like.
 
I started thinking how much work would be involved with either changing the engine or replacing the timing chain. I started to go through the motions: Removing the dog house cover to gain access to the spark plugs to do a compression test. I started to crank the engine with my gauge installed on the first cylinder, but I was shocked to see a reading of zero pounds of compression. After testing three more cylinders and seeing the same results, I wondered if the engine was actually cranking because I was not able to verify that the accessories were in fact rotating while sitting inside the van. Even a jumped chain still should have some sort of reading, and I knew my gauge was not broken.
 
I crawled out of the driver’s seat, attached my old remote starter button to the starter and watched as I engaged the starter motor. Bingo! No movement of the engine confirmed that the flex plate must be broken. Basically, the starter was engaging and rotating the torque converter but, since the flex plate was broken, the crankshaft was never spinning due to the fact the entire center section was broken.
 
But why did the customer say it quit running on the freeway? Even if the flex plate broke, if the engine was already running, it should have stayed running. I asked deeper questions and found out that the vehicle actually lost all power and, once pulled over onto the side of the road, he shut it off and tried to restart to see if it would magically fix itself.
2001 Chrysler Town and Country
The very next vehicle I pulled into the shop was a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country with a 3.3-liter engine with a complaint of rough running/stalling accompanied by cam crank correlation codes. Both the cam and crank sensors had previously been replaced along with the PCM.
 
The vehicle would sometimes run normal and other times would barely stay running.  
 

I attached a scan tool to verify the code and physically watch the cam/crank synch PID to see if it showed that they were in fact out of synch. To my surprise, the code was present, but the PID also said they were in synch. This is a prime example of the potential limitations of a scan tool and the refresh rates of the tool.  
 
As luck would have it I recently purchased a new PC-based scope and, in the training video enclosed with the scope, the instructor had a case study pertaining to this very same problem. Basically, the instructor, Bernie Thompson, said that if we attached our scope leads to the cam/crank signal wires to display a pattern, the two square wave signals should not touch each other. Once the signals were displayed on the screen, I did see that the two signals overlapped, confirming the two signals were out of time with one another. But why? Are the cams out of time, or is it the crank signal?
 
In the training video, ­Thompson said to use a pressure transducer and watch for the point that the valve overlap occurs to determine if the camshafts are out of time. Then, I used a little common sense to shortcut my diagnostic process.  
 
Remember how this vehicle would run great at times and other times would barely run? If the camshafts were indeed out of time, the engine should never run decently, but I decided to attach a vacuum gauge anyway just to confirm my thought process. The engine vacuum was between 17 and 20 inches, depending on how the engine was running at the time, so I felt safe assuming the camshafts were in time.
 
These vehicles do have problems with their camshafts jumping time due to a chain issue, as well as broken flex plates, so it is important to determine exactly where the problem lies before deciding what to take apart. Once the transmission was removed, it was evident that the flex plate had cracked, which was causing the out of synch codes to set.
 
When these flex plates crack, they typically wedge themselves in place, which still allows the engine to run because the crankshaft can still spin.  
 
Looking back on these two jobs, I have two thoughts: First, what a strange field this is to have two vehicles with the exact same problem back to back. Second, I’m glad I had the tools needed to diagnose this vehicle in a timely manner, especially since I had just finished watching the training video discussing this very same problem! 
The following two tabs change content below.

John Forro

John Forro is an ASE Master Technician with a L1 certification. He is an instructor and shop owner in Brunswick, OH. John has authored authored more than 20 manuals and videos. At last count he has instructed for over 20,000 individuals in our industry. [email protected]
  • Jeffco67

    For my job I drive a 2006 E-150 with 300,000 miles, all of which have been trouble-free until recently. My trouble started as your customer described, with it suddenly “popping” out of gear while cruising 75 on a flat stretch of highway…engine began to overrev and I immediately let off the throttle and headed for the shoulder. While still rolling I gave it a little gas a couple of times, and there was a sudden feeling of “hooking up” like it found engagement again. So I limped along on the shoulder about 35 mph, got to an exit, noting that the trans now seemed to be engaged and even shifting properly, but now that I was away from highway traffic there was horrific external noises coming from the bellhousing area and I figured something had happened to the flexplate or TC. I drove it to a safe spot and shut it down and had it towed. The shop found MAJOR destruction…the flexplate had indeed spun the center out, but the pilot nub on the TC had spin welded itself into the back of the crank, and the TC would not come off the trans, as it had apparently also swelled and locked onto the input shaft. Repair was extensive, three hours (!) with a pneumatic two-hander chisel at a heavy truck repair shop, to separate what was left of the TC and trans from the motor, replace rear main seal and housing, new flexplate, TC, and trans. Almost $3000 when all said and done. That was 4 months and maybe 20,000 miles ago. NOW…here’s the kicker….yesterday, the exact same failure took place, even at the same location on the highway (although I’m sure that’s coincidental)…this time I suspected the flexplate again, went to neutral, shut it down, and coasted to the shoulder. When I tried to re-start, the engine would not start but had that odd “no compression” sound to it as it cranked, which verified to me that the ring gear was turning but the engine was not moving, center has snapped out of the flexplate again. My question, to anyone who has insight, is WHY IS THIS HAPPENING? The van ran flawlessly for almost 300,000 miles EXCEPT that it did have episodes of wicked TC lockup shudder from time to time on the highway, like when starting to climb a long hill. I could never get my company interested in getting it repaired, as they seem to generally want to ignore issues unless it actually causes a breakdown…so in my mind I kind of chalked it up to perhaps fatigue in the flexplate from all the shuddering under load for a couple of years. But now, with a new trans and TC, that has not been an issue, and yet it blows apart again in short order. What do we think might be happening here? BTW, I’m a former shop mechanic with 15 years in-shop and a lifetime of auto repair, so you don’t have to dumb it down for me 🙂

  • usadave

    2011 E350 120,00 miles, same scenario. Flexplate broke after I had the van for 20k miles, then happened again after 7k miles of hard driving. This is the third van with cracked flexplate. The other ones were over 300k and ran for another 100k. I can replace it now in about 8 hours and just slide the tranny back about a foot ( not pulling out of van completely) but don’t want to do it again. Tow truck on speed dial just in case.

Similar articles

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

K-Tool International Offers Low-Profile Service Jack

The low-profile professional service jack from K-Tool International (KTI63133) has a 3.33-ton capacity and a lift range from 3.5″ to 21.375″. Its low profile allows for easy access under low-clearance...More

Cool Cars, Training Expo, Student Day Highlight 2017 Federated-KOI Cavalcade Of Customs

Known as one of the premier custom car shows in the nation, the annual Cavalcade of Customs hosted by Federated Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts has also become one the country’s best training expos. The...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved