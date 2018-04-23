The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names Delphi As The Winner Of The 2018 Receiver’s Choice Award

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance presented Delphi with the 2018 Receiver’s Choice Award at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference from April 15-18 in Fort Worth, Texas. This award recognizes Delphi’s reliability to consistently provide proactive category management data.

“Delphi is more than just a manufacturer of auto parts,” said Dan Rader, vice president of product and category management for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “They’re a technology company, and likewise they consistently provide us with complete and robust data to help us get the products they manufacture into the hands of the customer. I’m elated that Delphi is being recognized for all their efforts.”

The 2018 Receiver’s Choice Award exclusively honors organizations who specialize in accuracy and completeness of content management.

From The Alliance, Jerry Carnline, director of data services, and Doug Wiggin, director of e-commerce solutions, presented the award. “Delphi is a leader in content management and is increasing the standards of customer service for our technicians,” acknowledged Carnline and Wiggin.

The ACPN helped to create the data principles of Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standards (ACES) and Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES). Through these efforts auto care catalog manager members are able to sell more product, reduce costs and increase efficiency through catalogs.