The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Awards $25,000 In Scholarships To Students

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has announced 25 student winners across North America for the Alliance Scholarship program. Each scholarship is valued at $1,000.

These scholarship opportunities were open to all Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper employees and their children across the distribution chain, including affiliated warehouse distributors, jobbers and certified service center members.

Among this year’s winners, Nicholas Walsh of Somonauk, Illinois, also was awarded the 2018 Frank V. Maggio Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, offered in conjunction with the Auto-Wares Group of Companies, is given to a worthy student to commemorate the life of Frank V. Maggio, and to continue Maggio’s legacy of honesty, trustworthiness and continual pursuit of excellence through education. Maggio was an employee of Auto-Wares Group of Companies who believed in the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center program, knowing that partnering with his customers would lead to mutual success. Walsh is currently a service technician at C.A.W. Auto, a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center, and has been accepted to Southern Illinois University to study automotive technology.

“Frank V. Maggio was known for providing exceptional customer service and exceeding his customer’s expectations,” said Shelly Miller, director of corporate sales development at Auto-Wares Group of Companies. “As a Bumper to Bumper Service Technician, Nicholas Walsh is a deserving, top-ranking applicant of the 2018 Frank V. Maggio Memorial Scholarship.”

The Alliance Scholarship program was developed in 2001 and has given away nearly $1 million in scholarships to deserving students. Annually, the Alliance encourages continuing education within the membership and believes in supporting the next workforce generation achieve their educational goals.

Student Name College Degree Major/ Course of Study Warehouse Distributor Aleksandr Trunov Onondaga Community College Automotive Technology Hahn Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Bailey Kristjanson Concordia College, Moorhead Nursing Automotive Parts Headquarters Brittney Moore Northern Michigan University Biology Auto-Wares Group of Companies Carly Godwin Mercer University Biology Tri-States Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Christian Lane Grauberger United States Air Force Academy Engineering White Brothers Warehouse Daniel Kozub Harper College GM Automotive Auto-Wares Group of Companies Erica Dykstra Davenport University Medical Assisting Auto-Wares Group of Companies Ethan Gifford The University of Charleston Business Hahn Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Jason Stegemann Northwest Iowa Community College, Sheldon Diesel Technology Arnold Motor Supply Jhovani Anguiano Jimeenz San Francisco State University Business Administration Trimon Inc. Jonathan Adley Central Maine Community College Automotive Carparts Distribution Center, Inc. Jordan Looney Arkansas Tech University Psychology/Criminal Justice Parts Warehouse Joshua Roos University of Massachusetts, Amherst Marketing Norwood Motor Parts Josiah Johnson Hillsdale College Politics Arnold Motor Supply Kyara Wondra Emporia State University English Jobbers Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Matthew Winter University of Manitoba Civil Engineering Piston Ring Service Supply Megan Gelowitz University of Regina Social Work Auto Electric Service Nicholas Walsh Southern Illinois University Automotive Technology Auto-Wares Group of Companies Nicole Lauck South Dakota State University Elementary Education Arnold Motor Supply Olivia Bures University of Nebraska, Lincoln Agricultural Engineering Arnold Motor Supply Sean Connolly University of Florida Business Management Tri-States Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Skylor Rice Iowa Central Community College Diesel Technology Arnold Motor Supply Slaton Brown NC State University Turfgrass Science Hahn Automotive Warehouse, Inc. Sunni Ebnet St. Cloud State Business Management and Accounting Automotive Parts Headquarters Tanner Stevens University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Economics Auto-Wares Group of Companies