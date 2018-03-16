TFI Envision Wins American Package Design Awards

For more than 50 years, Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has sponsored competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. Of these, the American Package Design Awards is the fastest-growing. The organizers say the reason is simple yet profound – marketers are challenged as never before to convey their messages and promote their brands in an era of fragmented audiences, diluted mass media, eroding loyalty and global competition. Package design ­– along with in-store graphics ­– increasingly makes the difference in the consumer’s purchasing decision, says GDUSA.

This annual competition celebrates well-designed graphics, but more importantly the power of design to advance the brand promise and to forge an emotional connection with the buyer.

TFI Envision has been honored with two American Package Design awards, including one for NAPA: NAPA Night Vision Automotive Aftermarket Lighting Products Packaging – includes three tiers of products from basic to premium with more than 60 SKUs. The trilingual, consumer-friendly design incorporates easy-to-understand icons to denote the levels of brightness and distinguish the products’ performance. The metallic ink backgrounds incorporate a duotone vehicle image coming toward you with a bright white highlight appearing behind the bulb in the blister pack, which makes the product “pop” off the shelf.

Winners of the American Package Design Awards are showcased in the printed GDUSA Design Annual, on the web, and on an iPad app and seen by more than 100,000 colleagues and clients each year.