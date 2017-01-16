Tenneco Launches Extensive Business-Building 2017 Expert Plus Loyalty Program

Tenneco has launched the 2017 Expert Plus loyalty program for automotive service providers, enhancing its platform with an array of valuable point-of-sale tools and features designed to help members increase service volume. Open enrollment for the all-inclusive program – available to any automotive maintenance and repair business using Monroe ride control and/or Walker emissions control products – is underway.

Expert Plus is designed to help program members grow their service business through high-impact consumer and trade promotions, “Preferred Consumer” discounts and a variety of other resources, while also enabling them to earn rewards via the popular end-tab redemption process.

“Ride control replacement is a highly underutilized profit opportunity in automotive service,” said Sheryl Bomia, North America Aftermarket programs manager, Tenneco. “The Monroe shock simulator gives service providers a meaningful, easy-to-understand tool that will help their customers visualize the difference new shocks and struts can make in terms of vehicle handling and safety. We believe it will prove to be an invaluable resource for shops seeking to boost revenue in the coming year.”

Members will receive an extensive program activation package featuring a Monroe ride control “new shock” vs “worn-shock” interactive simulator that highlights the brand’s exclusive ‘Feel the Difference’ Guarantee, which enables consumers who purchase a complete set of qualifying Monroe shock absorbers or struts to experience the benefits of renewed vehicle control, handling, stability and comfort during a risk-free 90-day or 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period. Those not satisfied with their purchase can return to the service provider during the trial period to receive a refund of the original product purchase price (less any discounts and/or rebates), as well as reimbursement of labor costs of up to $100 per axle and wheel alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply; see monroe.com for details.

Other Expert Plus program benefits include a “Feel the Difference” Guarantee countermat, table tent and sales literature; “Preferred Consumer” coupon book featuring 10 money-saving offers on Monroe and Walker products; and the Monroe Ride Height Reference Guide (on USB drive). Members choosing the combined Monroe and Walker Expert Plus package also will receive a metal sign highlighting Walker QuietFlow SS stainless steel premium mufflers and assemblies.

All 2017 program members will receive access to Tenneco’s expanded Experts Learning Center eLearning portal and be awarded points that can be applied toward the Expert Plus rewards program. Other benefits include enrollment in the Monroe and Walker Dealer Locator consumer search tools at www.monroe.com and walkerexhaust.com, respectively, and free downloads of Tenneco’s ERIS electronic catalog of emissions control systems and ride control components.

Tenneco is offering a “Twin Win” sweepstakes benefitting both service providers and the WD or jobber salespeople tasked with facilitating their enrollment. For every membership application submitted and approved by March 31, the qualifying WD/jobber salesperson and program member each will receive one entry into a drawing for a grand prize of 20,000 Expert Plus points and four finalist prizes of 15,000 points.

Expert Plus membership for 2017 is $119. To learn more, simply contact your Monroe and/or Walker supplier or Tenneco sales representative.