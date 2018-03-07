Tenneco Expands Walker Emissions Control Coverage By More Than 100M Vehicle Service Opportunities

Tenneco has announced an expansion of its Walker Emissions Control product line for the North American aftermarket, resulting in coverage of more than 100 million additional, potential vehicle service opportunities. The expanded Walker offering also now includes exclusive aftermarket catalytic converter coverage for more than 26.6 million light trucks and SUVs certified to the U.S. LEV1 SULEV (super ultra-low emissions vehicle) classification.

The latest Walker line expansion includes 27 new Walker Ultra EPA emissions-certified direct-fit replacement converters; 37 additional Walker CalCat converters for California, New York and other areas following CARB emissions standards; 34 new Walker Quiet-Flow SS and Quiet-Flow mufflers and assemblies; and 58 new Walker resonator, pipe and hardware part numbers. The new CalCat part numbers expand the brand’s converter coverage by nearly 47 million potential service opportunities while the new Walker Ultra direct-fit converters cover an additional 16 million opportunities.

“Our aggressive investment in new coverage reflects a commitment to the success of automotive service businesses in every market across the U.S. and Canada. Service providers look to Tenneco and the Walker brand for best-in-class products and coverage that empowers them to grow their sales and increase customer satisfaction,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco.

Among the 115 additional applications now covered by Walker Quiet-Flow SS and Quiet-Flow mufflers are: 2014-’16 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra half-ton pickups; 2013-’15 Chevrolet Malibu models; and 2012-’17 Jeep Wranglers. Import coverage additions include a variety of popular late-model Acura, Fiat, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Toyota models. In total, the new muffler coverage addresses approximately 11.1 potential service opportunities.

To learn more about these and other Walker Emissions Control products, contact any Walker or visit walkerexhaust.com.