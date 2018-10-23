Tenneco Enhances Walker Website With Improved E-Catalog Lookup Functionality

Tenneco has enhanced the Walker Emissions Control website with an improved e-catalog lookup tool designed to simplify and streamline parts searches for automotive service professionals in states that require the use of California Air Resources Board (CARB) certified catalytic converters.

Previously, the Walker e-catalog allowed users to look up parts by exhaust system or converter type only. With the latest update, users in California, Maine and New York – where CARB-certified catalytic converters are required – can search for replacement components by selecting the relevant state for the repair from the drop-down menu. If other states transition to CARB converter regulations, they also will be added to the e-catalog.

“Automotive service providers and consumers in California, Maine and New York must adhere to strict emissions regulations by ensuring that vehicles are equipped with CARB-certified catalytic converters,” said Adam Richardson, senior product manager, Walker, Tenneco North American Aftermarket. “The latest Walker website enhancement makes it possible for service professionals to quickly and easily locate the correct replacement aftermarket converters.”

Tenneco offers an extensive range of Walker CalCat CARB-certified and Walker Ultra EPA-certified replacement converters. Users can begin their e-catalog search for replacement converters by searching either application, VIN number or license plate number. They will be prompted to choose an e-catalog type from a drop-down menu with options for California, New York, Maine and “all other states.” In some cases, users will be prompted to select the correct vehicle emissions type from two options: Federal EPA or 50 State/CARB to help ensure the right replacement converter for the vehicle.

To help automotive service professionals comply with state emissions regulations, Tenneco also has developed a CARB-compliance information kit that includes a digital and printed training guide and a digital Walker CalCat converter catalog.

To learn more about Walker Emissions Control’s offering of EPA- and CARB-compliant catalytic converters, or to request an information kit, visit WalkerExhaust.com or contact a Walker parts representative.