Technician.Academy Announces 2nd ‘In The Pits’ Contest



Technician.Academy invites current college students once again to apply to win a weekend with Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, which takes place Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, 2018. The first contest event that took place over Labor Day weekend 2017 was a success and offered both the contest winner, Kyle Clapp, and RMR with many opportunities and industry connections.

The “Respect is Learned In the Pits” contest is a part of Technician.Academy’s “Respect is Learned” campaign that offers incentives to encourage continuous education for the automotive technicians of today and tomorrow. The campaign stems from Technician.Academy’s commitment to providing technicians with the knowledge they need to gain respect in the automotive industry.

“We are so excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on opportunity once again to a future technician,” said Richard Young, director of aftermarket content and programs for EXTEND PERFORMANCE and an ASE Certified Master Technician. “Most technicians only dream of being in the pits with a championship racing team.”

“I just want to take a minute to thank some people who made Kyle’s U.S. National weekend a dream come true,” said Troy Clapp, Kyle’s father. “I want to thank Technician.Academy for making this dream come true. Last but not least is [the] Randy Meyer Racing Top Alcohol Team. They treated Kyle like he had been part of the team for a while as well as me. Thanks again everyone involved that made Kyle’s weekend such a success.”

“’[The Respect is Learned In the Pits]’ is a unique program that we put together with Technician.Academy, and we are pleased with how it went for the U.S. Nationals,” said Randy Meyer. “Kyle had a great work ethic to last all four days in the pits around a nitro car. Kyle did very well and may have the opportunity to participate in a future race with our race team.”

Submissions for the Technician.Academy “Respect is Learned In the Pits” contest will be accepted now thru June 22, 2018. The chosen student will work in the pits with the RMR drag team handling the Megan Meyer’s Top Alcohol dragster at the Lucas Oil Raceway. Lodging and a full-access pass to the event will be provided. Applicants must be current college students enrolled in a NATEF-certified automotive program during the 2018 spring semester. Applications are available online at Technician.Academy/in-the-pits-2018.

Four finalists will be chosen from the applications submitted based on a 500 word essay and their academic performance. These finalists will be notified by July 6th and asked to submit a short video explaining why they love competitive motorsports. Videos will be judged based on content and message and are not expected to be professional quality. The winner will be announced on July 27, 2018.