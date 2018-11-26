TechForce Foundation Celebrates The Nation’s Top Transportation Technicians With 2018 ‘Techs Rock’ Awards

The TechForce Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on championing students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional transportation technicians, has announced the launch of the first annual “Techs Rock” awards. The awards were created to recognize working technicians who are striving to mentor and inspire the next generation of technicians, bringing excellence to their workplaces and communities, and demonstrating passion and commitment to the profession.

“It’s inspiring to witness so many outstanding transportation techs from across the country making such huge impacts on both their communities and their organizations” said Jennifer Maher, executive director of the TechForce Foundation. “These talented men and women are pioneers of the modern transportation era who are showing us firsthand that a career as a tech is no longer simply about wrenches and oil, but rather advanced equipment and technology requiring sophisticated, high-tech training. And they’re helping future techs think bigger and act bolder.”

The 2018 Techs Rock Awards are accepting submissions through 4 p.m. PST on Nov. 30, across five awards categories:

Outstanding Mentor – For providing support and guidance to the industry’s future techs.

– For providing support and guidance to the industry’s future techs. Rookie of the Year – For up-and coming tech professionals with under two years of experience.

– For up-and coming tech professionals with under two years of experience. Die Hard Award – For industry junkies who live, breathe, sleep and thrive in their career.

– For industry junkies who live, breathe, sleep and thrive in their career. Barrier Buster Award – For showing heart and passion in overcoming obstacles to succeed.

– For showing heart and passion in overcoming obstacles to succeed. Pay it Forward Award – For being a community advocate and inspiring the next generation of transportation technicians.

Category Winners, as selected by a panel of five industry judges, will be announced on Dec. 11, 2018, with each receiving a prize tool voucher sponsored by Snap-on, valued at $1,000.

The inaugural 2018 Techs Rock Awards judging panel includes:

Jeff Allen – CEO and founder, Flat 12 Gallery and co-host of Skidmarks Show Podcast;

Steve Johnson – NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion;

Julia Landauer – NASCAR Driver, Julia Landauer Racing;

Bogi Lateiner – CEO and Master Mechanic, Bogi’s Garage and 180 Degrees Automotive; and

Greg Rintala – national sales manager, Snap-on.

A one-week public online vote will then determine one grand-prize winner, who will receive round trip airfare and hotel accommodations in Scottsdale, Arizona, for Auto Week 2019, where they’ll be honored at the annual TechForce Foundation Leadership Summit.

To learn more about the 2018 Techs Rock Awards or to nominate an outstanding auto, diesel, collision repair, aviation, restoration, motorcycle, marine, trailer, or motorsports technician in your community or organization, visit techforcefoundation.org/techsrock.