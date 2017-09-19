Sunex Tools Premieres USA Edition Premium Full-Drawer Service Cart
From Brake & Front End
Sunex Tools is now offering the USA Edition Premium Full-Drawer Service Cart (SUN8057XTUSA1) as well as the company’s many other tools and shop equipment.
Features and benefits of the USA cart include:
- 15,500 cubic inches of storage space;
- Heavy-duty 18 gauge (1.2mm) steel construction w bumpers for added protection;
- Full extension roller bearing drawer slides with latching locks;
- Locking top with gas shocks to raise and support the lid; and
- Ships fully assembled.
The cart is sold exclusively through ToolWeb.
Locate an independent tool dealer near you: http://info.isnweb.com/locate-a-reseller-eu.