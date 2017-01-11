Sunex Tools Offers Heavy-Duty Service Carts

Any tech knows the importance of knowing where each socket and wrench are stored.

Sunex brings organization to any size garage with the 8057 Professional Full Drawer Service Cart. The six drawer cart ships fully assembled, which means less downtime around the shop.

Each drawer features fully extending roller bearing sliders and EVA foam liners for secure tool storage during transport.

Gas shocks raise and support the locking lid and heavy-duty casters (two locking) make transportation easy.

The 8057 service cart is available in red, orange, purple, green, silver, black and matte black.

Sunex Tools also offers a variety of magnetic parts trays to keep your area organized.

