Sunex Introduces 3-Drawer Slide Top Service Cart
Sunex Tools announces its new Sunex 8035XT 3 Drawer Slide Top Service Cart.
The Sunex 8035XT is constructed from 1.2mm steel, providing a 500-lb. load capacity. The cart measures 37”W x 20”D x 43”H, for easy maneuverability.
Additional added features for the Sunex 8035XT Cart include:
- Stainless Steel Slide Top Lid – Provides a durable, easy-to-open cart top.
- 5” x 2” Casters – Two locking casters allow for secure placement throughout the shop.
- PVC Drawer Liners – Anti slip material secures tools during transport.
- Latching Drawers – Keeps drawers from opening during transport around the shop.
- Custom Knurled Handle-Knurled design for comfort.
- Power Strip – Power strip integrated in top compartment includes three outlets and two USB ports.
- Corner Bumpers – Protective bumpers to help prevent damage.
Available for orders now in the following colors:
- 8035XT (Red)
- 8035XTBK (Black)
- 8035XTBL (Blue)
- 8035XTLG (Lime Green)
- 8035XTOR (Neon Orange)
For further details on the Sunex Tools 8035XT Service Cart, see your local tool professional, call Sunex Tools directly at 1-800-833-7869, or visit sunextools.com.