Sunex Introduces 3-Drawer Slide Top Service Cart



Sunex Tools announces its new Sunex 8035XT 3 Drawer Slide Top Service Cart.

The Sunex 8035XT is constructed from 1.2mm steel, providing a 500-lb. load capacity. The cart measures 37”W x 20”D x 43”H, for easy maneuverability.

Additional added features for the Sunex 8035XT Cart include:

Stainless Steel Slide Top Lid – Provides a durable, easy-to-open cart top.

5” x 2” Casters – Two locking casters allow for secure placement throughout the shop.

PVC Drawer Liners – Anti slip material secures tools during transport.

Latching Drawers – Keeps drawers from opening during transport around the shop.

Custom Knurled Handle-Knurled design for comfort.

Power Strip – Power strip integrated in top compartment includes three outlets and two USB ports.

Corner Bumpers – Protective bumpers to help prevent damage.

Available for orders now in the following colors:

8035XT (Red)

8035XTBK (Black)

8035XTBL (Blue)

8035XTLG (Lime Green)

8035XTOR (Neon Orange)

For further details on the Sunex Tools 8035XT Service Cart, see your local tool professional, call Sunex Tools directly at 1-800-833-7869, or visit sunextools.com.