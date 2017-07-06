News/Sunex Tools
ago

Sunex Introduces 3-Drawer Slide Top Service Cart

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Sunex Tools announces its new Sunex 8035XT 3 Drawer Slide Top Service Cart.

The Sunex 8035XT is constructed from 1.2mm steel, providing a 500-lb. load capacity. The cart measures 37”W x 20”D x 43”H, for easy maneuverability.

Additional added features for the Sunex 8035XT Cart include:

  • Stainless Steel Slide Top Lid – Provides a durable, easy-to-open cart top.
  • 5” x 2” Casters – Two locking casters allow for secure placement throughout the shop.
  • PVC Drawer Liners – Anti slip material secures tools during transport.
  • Latching Drawers – Keeps drawers from opening during transport around the shop.
  • Custom Knurled Handle-Knurled design for comfort.
  • Power Strip – Power strip integrated in top compartment includes three outlets and two USB ports.
  • Corner Bumpers – Protective bumpers to help prevent damage.

Available for orders now in the following colors:

  • 8035XT (Red)
  • 8035XTBK (Black)
  • 8035XTBL (Blue)
  • 8035XTLG (Lime Green)
  • 8035XTOR (Neon Orange)

For further details on the Sunex Tools 8035XT Service Cart, see your local tool professional, call Sunex Tools directly at 1-800-833-7869, or visit sunextools.com.

