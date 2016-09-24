AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home Magazine 2016 Editions Subaru Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps

by Gary Goms -
1 1285
Print Print Email Email
pwm fuel pump subaru 1

Since Subaru’s pulse-width modulated (PWM) fuel system is as simple as it gets, we’re featuring a 2008 Forester equipped with the turbocharged 2.5 L engine to illustrate this month’s Diagnostic Solutions.

I think it might have been a 2003 Subaru WRX, but it was parked in front of my local Subaru specialist’s shop after going on its fourth fuel pump replacement from other shops in less than six months. Both the Subaru specialist and I agreed that fuel pump failures on Subarus were relatively rare, so the previous repair shops had obviously overlooked some very important details. The last shop had actually installed a high-performance racing pump, thinking that the WRX’s turbocharged engine was “running out of fuel.”

Not trusting the “high-performance” replacement, the Subaru specialist had installed a new original equipment (OE) fuel pump. I mentioned that the WRX probably had a pulse-width modulated (PWM) fuel pump and should therefore have a fuel pump control module (FPCM) located somewhere on the chassis. We located the FPCM in the engine compartment, checked for power and ground and decided that the FPCM was intermittently defective.  The specialist replaced the FPCM and, at last report, the WRX was still running great.

OLD-SCHOOL DIAGNOSTICS

Many technicians aren’t familiar with PWM fuel pumps because they’re generally very reliable. But now that many import vehicles equipped with PWM fuel pumps are rolling up the miles, it’s time to turn the page from diagnosing two-line and single-line mechanically pressure-regulated fuel pumps to diagnosing electronically controlled PWM fuel pumps. While pressure and volume testing are mandatory for pressure-regulated fuel systems, pulse-modulated systems instead require scan tool diagnostics.

If fuel pressure were to be measured on a PWM system, we would discover that fuel pressure varies according to operating conditions. Unlike mechanically regulated systems, PWM systems operate as a feedback, closed-loop system with a fuel pressure sensor providing feedback to the FPCM. Since pressure-regulated fuel pumps operate at full capacity 100% of the time, and PWM fuel pumps operate at far less than maximum capacity most of the time, the PWM fuel pump usually lasts much longer.

PULSE-WIDTH MODULATION

Thanks to modern electronics, the speed of any direct-current electric motor can be efficiently controlled by rapidly switching the supply current “on” and “off.” The ratio of positive to negative “duty cycles” determines motor speed. To illustrate, a 30% positive duty cycle indicates that the current to the motor is being switched on 30% of the time and off 70% of the time. A 50% duty cycle indicates the current to the motor is being switched on and off in equal time. A 100% duty cycle indicates that the motor is operating at full voltage and amperage.

The inputs required to operate a pulse-width modulated fuel pump system are generally produced by the engine control module (ECM), the FPCM and a fuel system pressure sensor. The ECM commands the FPCM to increase or decrease fuel pump on-time to meet the required fuel demands. If, for any reason, the fuel pump can’t meet the commanded values, a diagnostic trouble code is usually stored in the ECM.

FUEL PUMP DIAGNOSTICS

Before we get into diagnosing PWM fuel pump systems, let’s review some basic fuel pump testing procedures. Any electronic fuel delivery system needs power and ground circuits, so check all fuses for voltage or continuity at both fuse pins. In most cases, it’s a simple task to eliminate the fuel pump relay as a possible cause by switching the relay with a less-used horn or accessory relay. The relay should generate a perceptible “click” as the ignition is turned on. Adding a gallon or two of gasoline from a safety-style fuel will help ensure that the problem is a faulty fuel pump rather than a faulty fuel level gauge.

Frame rail-mounted fuel filters should be tested or replaced. If the fuel system is equipped with a Schrader test port, measure the fuel pump’s pressure and volume against manufacturer’s specifications.

pwm fuel pump subaru 2IDENTIFYING PWM FUEL PUMPS

We’re going to use a 2008 Subaru Forester equipped with the turbocharged 2.5L engine to illustrate this month’s Diagnostic Solution. In most cases, a PWM system isn’t equipped with a Schrader test port. On the other hand, some gasoline direct fuel injection (GDI) applications might include a test port for measuring supply fuel pump pressure. Since PWM is a computer-controlled feedback system, it won’t include a mechanical fuel pressure regulator at the end of the fuel rail.

But don’t be fooled by appearance alone. On some nameplates, a fuel rail pulsation dampener that closely resembles a mechanical fuel pressure regulator might be mounted on the fuel rail. The fuel pressure sensor used on PWM fuel pump systems can be located either on the fuel rail or under the vehicle near the fuel tank.

ANALYZING WIRING SCHEMATICS

A wiring schematic for our 2008 Subaru Forester reveals that the system is equipped with a PWM fuel pump since it indicates that the FPCM is located behind the right rear quarter panel. A fuel pump relay is located behind the right side of the dash. A black wire with a yellow trace supplies power from the fuel pump relay to the FPCM. The current flow to and from the fuel pump is supplied by two wires connecting the FPCM and fuel pump. A black wire connects to the R147 ground joint connector at the right rear corner of the vehicle.

It’s easy to assign functions to some wires simply by tracing them through the schematic. For example, the black/yellow wire leading from the fuel pump relay obviously powers the FPCM. The black ground wire obviously grounds the FPCM, and both wires can be major failure points. Due to space limitations, I can’t go through all wiring functions, but now we have a starting point for diagnosing a fuel pump failure.

pwm-fuel-pump-subaru-3

Wiring schematics provide a lot of diagnostic information. In addition to color codes, many schematics also provide component and ground terminal locations.

SCAN TOOL DIAGNOSTICS

A PWM fuel pump system can most easily be identified and diagnosed by connecting a scan tool. With the scan tool connected and the engine or fuel system data screen pulled up, look for terms like “duty cycle” or “pulse width.” (It’s entirely possible, due to the large number of configurations in aftermarket scan tools, to see either term listed on the mechanically regulated fuel system.)

With mechanically regulated fuel injection systems, the “fuel pressure” data line will probably be missing. If it’s a GDI system, between 35 psi and 75 psi primary supply fuel pressure should be what is indicated along with the roughly 500 psi fuel pressure produced by the high-pressure fuel pump at idle speed.

Next, scroll to the bidirectional fuel pump controls. A conventional fuel pump will simply indicate “on” or “off” bidirectional controls. A PWM pump, on the other hand, will usually indicate a “fuel pressure” data line and a “duty cycle” data line. Using bidirectional, the fuel pump pulse width can be momentarily commanded to increase both duty cycle and fuel pressure.  In one of my recent cases, the FPCM would increase duty cycle as commanded, but the fuel pressure data line indicated zero fuel pressure. I concluded that the FPCM was responding correctly, but the fuel pump wasn’t. It became apparent that the root problem was an open circuit in the fuel pump motor itself.

DIAGNOSING DTC P0230

When diagnosing any pulse-width modulated fuel pump, it’s important to begin by looking at diagnostic trouble codes. A code P0230 can be set on our 2008 Forester focus vehicle to indicate an intermittent-low or high fuel pressure condition. Looking at the enable condition, a minimum of 8 system volts must be available and the fuel tank must contain at least 2.64 U.S. gallons. The condition must last at least 30 seconds with the fuel pump turned on and the engine running. The time needed for on-board diagnosis is 2.5 seconds. The malfunction indicator light (MIL) will illuminate when the malfunction occurs during two consecutive drive cycles. P0230 will clear itself after an “OK” idling cycle is completed 40 consecutive times or after an “OK” driving cycle is completed three consecutive times. Freeze-frame data will accompany code P0230. The actual diagnostic procedure for P0230 is contained in a separate document and consists of measuring the integrity of the PWM fuel pump circuit.

The following two tabs change content below.
Gary Goms

Gary Goms

Gary Goms is a former educator and shop owner who remains active in the aftermarket service industry. Gary is an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician (CMAT) and has earned the L1 advanced engine performance certification. He also belongs to the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
  • Olle Gladso

    Of course, if the manufacturer de-engineered the fuel pump to take advantage of the lessened demand, the fuel pump may not last any longer in a PWM system.

Similar articles

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

K-Tool International Offers Low-Profile Service Jack

The low-profile professional service jack from K-Tool International (KTI63133) has a 3.33-ton capacity and a lift range from 3.5″ to 21.375″. Its low profile allows for easy access under low-clearance...More

Cool Cars, Training Expo, Student Day Highlight 2017 Federated-KOI Cavalcade Of Customs

Known as one of the premier custom car shows in the nation, the annual Cavalcade of Customs hosted by Federated Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts has also become one the country’s best training expos. The...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved