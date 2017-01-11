Subaru Oil Temperature Lamp Flashing, Multiple DTCs

If you encounter a vehicle that has the oil temperature warning lamp flashing with P0751, P0756, P0761, P0766, P0771, P1840, P1841, P1842, P1843 or P1844 stored in memory and possibly an intermittent stalling condition, it may be the result of contamination in the valve body. Instead of replacing the valve body, flush the transmission and perform the Dynamic Check Mode procedure.

Repair Procedure

Memory must be cleared prior to performing the following procedures.

Transmission Flush Procedure:

Remove the ATF drain plug and drain the ATF. Remove the oil pan and clean (including magnet), then reinstall. Refill ATF to the correct level.

Dynamic Check Mode