Streamlight Offers Rechargeable, Multi-Function Work Light

The Streamlight Stinger Switchblade LED rechargeable area light offers three lighting options: cool white LEDs for area lighting, 90 CRI LEDs for color matching and a UV LED for leak detection.

The blade of the Switchblade can rotate 180º on the body. Soft detents will hold the blade in your desired position, and the light will stand on its tail with the light bar in any position. The base includes two handy hooks and there is also a retractable hook to allow for many different hanging options.

The weighted base also includes magnets that will hold the light on any convenient ferrous metal surface (in any orientation) to provide task-specific illumination.

Link:

Streamlight.com