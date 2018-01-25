Stranger Takes Paying It Forward To Another Level, Alleviates Veteran’s $906 Auto Repair Bill



When a customer at Tireman Auto Service Center in Bowling Green, OH, saw a veteran in need, he paid the auto repair bill in full.

From Bri’on Whiteside’s article on the Sentinel-Tribune website:

If you ever find yourself questioning if there’s an inkling of good still left in humanity, doubt no more.

As both Thomas Ankney and the staff at Tireman in Bowling Green discovered, some people still believe in lending a helping hand.

Ankney recently found himself in need of $906 worth of repairs on his car. At the time, he also was using his car as shelter.

He visited the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center in search of options. Ankney said that he was referred to Tireman Auto Service Center on South Main Street to receive an estimate on the damages.

