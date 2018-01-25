News/Tireman Auto Service Center
ago

Stranger Takes Paying It Forward To Another Level, Alleviates Veteran’s $906 Auto Repair Bill

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Stranger Takes Paying It Forward To Another Level, Alleviates Veteran's $906 Auto Repair Bill

Bosch Introduces The HDS 200 Heavy Duty Scan Tool In North America

Stant Celebrates 120 Years Of Excellence

2018 Fel-Pro Performance Catalog Highlights Nearly 100 New Gaskets And Sets

Test To Reduce Ignition Repair Time

Outsmarting The Smart Cars: ECM Replacement

ASA Supports U.S. Congressman Carter's Vehicle Data Access Bill

Precise And Manageable Invisible Heat From Induction Innovations

CRP Automotive Offers AJUSA Spool Filter Gaskets For Acura And Honda VTEC Applications

US Motor Works Reveals A New Look For 2018


When a customer at Tireman Auto Service Center in Bowling Green, OH, saw a veteran in need, he paid the auto repair bill in full.

From Bri’on Whiteside’s article on the Sentinel-Tribune website:

If you ever find yourself questioning if there’s an inkling of good still left in humanity, doubt no more.

As both Thomas Ankney and the staff at Tireman in Bowling Green discovered, some people still believe in lending a helping hand.

Ankney recently found himself in need of $906 worth of repairs on his car. At the time, he also was using his car as shelter.

He visited the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center in search of options. Ankney said that he was referred to Tireman Auto Service Center on South Main Street to receive an estimate on the damages.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the veteran’s auto repair bill being paid on the Sentinal-Tribune website.

Show Full Article