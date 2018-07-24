Steelman Introduces New Slim Lite

Steelman’s 99761 Slim Lite with 40 ft. Cord Reel Kit is the ideal lighting tool for all automotive repair shops and heavy duty truck repair shops. The glass-ﬁlled nylon Slim Lite body is ideal for narrow and hard to reach places. The low voltage Slim Lite produces 500 lumens of usable light with 16 LEDs while only consuming 3 watts of power. The kit comes complete with hardware for ceiling or wall mount, and a low voltage power adapter.

