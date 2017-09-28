News
STEELMAN Introduces Master Cooling System Test And Purge Kit

By creating vacuum in the cooling system, the STEELMAN 60025 Master Cooling System Test and Purge Kit provides a complete professional testing system for cooling system leaks and faster coolant refills of new coolant, says the company.

The 60025 works on domestic, European and Asian vehicles, and the color-coded radiator test caps make it easy to identify the suitable test cap for the vehicle. The special design of the vacuum purge & refill tool connection fits nearly all types of radiator openings.

Other features/benefits include:

  • Easy work for cooling system pressure test (up to 35 psi) and refilling new coolant by creating vacuum in the cooling system;
  • Pressure pump can test leaks in the cooling system by connecting an adapter to the radiator filler neck or recovery tank;
  • Connectors (black and blue) test radiator cap condition; and

The cooling system vacuum pump is also available separately (STEELMAN 60153), and can significantly shorten the time of refilling new coolant by creating a vacuum, without needing to undergo the time-consuming air bleeding.

 

 

