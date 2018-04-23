News
STARFIRE Extends Tec-A Line With 3 New Products

STARFIRE’s Tec-A line of products for front-line maintenance and service is growing with the addition of three new offerings:

  • STARFIRE TEC-A-Carb Carb/Choke Cleaner gets to hard-to-reach passages and sliding surfaces to eliminate carbon, gum, sludge, varnish or corrosive deposits that interfere with performance. It is safe for oxygen sensors and catalytic convertors.
  • STARFIRE Tec-A-Nut Penetrating Oil cuts through grease and corrosion while dissolving rust to free seized components. It also is effective for water displacement, leaving a protective film in cracks and crevices to prevent rust or corrosion.
  • STARFIRE Tec-A-Glass is ammonia-free and quick-drying. Its clinging foam formula quickly removes fingerprints, smudges, light grease, bugs, dirt and smoke residue from windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces without rinsing. It leaves a streak-free shine and a pleasant, fresh aroma.

The new additions join STARFIRE Tec-A-Brake Low VOC Brake & Parts Cleaner and Tec-A-Start Starting Fluid in the company’s line of maintenance and service products.

All STARFIRE lubricants and additives meet or exceed manufacturer requirements. For bulk orders or technical specifications, or to locate a local distributor, call 888-258-8723 or visit starfire1.com/contact.php.

