Stant Increases Coverage Of SuperStat Thermostats

Stant Corp., a provider of thermal management systems, has added new part numbers to its SuperStat line of thermostats and now provides coverage for nearly 100 percent of the vehicles in operation today.

“We have increased SuperStat coverage to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket, Stant Corp. “When it comes to quality and durability, Stant SuperStat thermostats have been setting the standard for 25 years. From better flow to a thicker flange to a stronger opening spring, there is no better choice than a Stant SuperStat thermostat.”

Stant SuperStat says its thermostats feature many advantages, including:

A high-strength stainless steel flange polished to obtain an ultra-smooth surface for superior corrosion resistance

The same power element (wax motor) that is used in heavy-duty trucks

A thicker mounting flange, up to 43 percent thicker, for a lifetime of durability

Opening spring that is 50 percent stronger than standard springs helps the thermostat return to a closed position and prevents cold running in the most adverse conditions

Lifetime warranty

“At Stant Corp., our research and development lab is equipped to simulate the harshest global conditions and conduct intense testing to ensure that Stant SuperStat thermostats exceed the stringent requirements of today’s automotive marketplace,” said Ethier.

To learn more, visit Stant.com.