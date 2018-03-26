Stant Earns Two Customer Care Awards From General Motors



General Motors (GM) has recognized two Stant Corp. manufacturing facilities for excellence. The Romeoville, Illinois, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, plants each received a prestigious Customer Care and Aftersales On-Time Shipping award from GM.

“We appreciate our customers and strive each day to exceed their expectations, especially when it comes to on-time delivery of our best-to-market products,” said Tim King, senior vice president of global sales for Stant Corp. “Our successful partnership with GM spans many decades and it is a great honor to be recognized with these prestigious awards. They are a testament to the teams in Romeoville and Pine Bluff that exemplify the commitment to excellence required to best serve our valuable customers.”

The Romeoville facility, which produces canisters for Stant, was awarded the Platinum Certificate of Excellence from GM, while the Pine Bluff plant, which manufactures fuel closures, valves, thermostats and fuel filler pipes, received the Gold Certificate of Excellence.

In its letter informing Stant of the awards, General Motors, stated, “Your organization has played an important role in our efforts to design, build and sell the world’s best vehicles. Your dedication and commitment to consistently perform above expectations are very much appreciated by the entire General Motors team and we want to recognize your organization for its outstanding performance.”