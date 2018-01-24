Stant Celebrates 120 Years Of Excellence



Stant has kicked off a year-long celebration of its 120 years in business.

“Throughout the coming year, Stant Corp. will proudly celebrate 120 years of providing best-to-market products to our valued customers,” said Gary Masse, CEO of Stant Corp. “As we mark this major milestone, we not only honor the accomplishments of the past, but renew our focus on the future with a continued commitment to leadership and innovation.”

Founded in 1898 in Connersville, Indiana, the George Stant Machine Works company quickly gained notoriety in the emerging automotive industry for quality engine repair, and George Stant’s innovative method of automating the production of piano tuning pins coupled with his expertise at copper, nickel and silver plating enhanced the company’s reputation.

Following World War I, Stant Machine Co. Inc. began designing and manufacturing auto parts, including the two-piece radiator cap. This unique product innovation ensured proper alignment of the radiator ornament and the external motor-meter temperature gauge. By the 1910s, Stant also has become a leading supplier of high-quality hood ornaments, producing such classics as the renowned flying quail ornament for Ford and ornamental caps for Lincoln, Packard, Pierce-Arrow and Cadillac models.

Today, Stant Corp. has evolved into one of the foremost global suppliers of vapor management systems, fuel delivery systems, thermal management systems and engineering services, and holds more than 150 patents for technology and innovation. As part of the company’s anniversary festivities, Stant has developed a special 120th anniversary logo to mark the occasion and will conduct employee appreciation events at each of its manufacturing locations worldwide.

“We are very fortunate to celebrate 120 years in business,” said Masse. “That longevity is not only a testament to our outstanding employees, past and present, but to the solid partnerships we have developed with our customers throughout the years.”