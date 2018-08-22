Stant 120th Anniversary Celebration Culminates With Family Day Event In Connersville, Indiana



Following celebrations of Stant Corp.’s 120th anniversary around the globe, a final event was held where the company started – in Connersville, Indiana. On Aug. 4, Stant hosted a family day anniversary party for Stant employees who celebrated the company’s 120 years of innovation and excellence.

“We want to thank Stant employees worldwide for sharing in our 120th anniversary celebration,” said Gary Masse, CEO of Stant Corp. “It was only fitting that we held our final employee appreciation event where it all started 120 years ago in Connersville. It was a beautiful day and we had a tremendous turnout of current and former employees and their families. Without them, and all those throughout the years who worked hard to make Stant the thriving organization it is today, we would not have achieved this incredible milestone.”

The Stant family day 120th anniversary celebration in Connersville featured a car show, as well as games, events and prizes. Masse welcomed the attendees with a short speech about the storied history of Stant and a preview into the next generation of Stant products. In addition, special awards were presented to Harold Gordon, the mayor of Connersville and Dan Parker, executive director of the Economic Development Group of Connersville and Fayette County.

