Standard Motor Products To Crown Next Automotive Tech Star During Standard Tech Star Challenge



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its Standard Tech Star Challenge. Running through July 31, the promotion will award one lucky winner with a grand prize designed to supply everything needed to start an automotive-related YouTube channel. For more information, visit StandardTechStarChallenge.com.

How to Enter

Contestants must upload a video of their best one-minute tech tip to YouTube and add the hashtag #StandardTechStar in the video description. The tech tip should be for an underhood repair. Members of SMP’s acclaimed training department will select the winning tech tips.

Prizes

The grand prize is an all-expenses paid trip for two to SMP’s training center in Irving, Texas, where the winner will record three install videos with Ryan Kooiman, SMP’s director of training and YouTube Tech Star. The winner’s videos will be posted to the Standard YouTube channel, which has more than 3 million views and 4,000 subscribers. In addition, they’ll receive $5,000 toward video equipment and automotive tools to start their own channel.

Two second place winners will win $1,500 toward automotive tools and/or video equipment. Five third place winners will win a GoPro Hero4 Black camera. The first 500 entries will receive a commemorative Standard cap.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the promotion, stating, “Standard has always been proud to recognize and support the professional technician community, and our Standard Tech Star Challenge is an exciting way to do just that.”

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec). Complete rules and contest information can be found at StandardTechStarChallenge.com.