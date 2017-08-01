Standard Motor Products To Award More Than $10K In Prizes During The ‘Why I Trust Standard’ Giveaway



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its “Why I Trust Standard” giveaway. Running through Sept. 30, the promotion will award one lucky grand-prize winner with a 2017 Honda ATV.

To enter, contestants must upload a video or photo of themselves with their favorite Standard part to the “Why I Trust Standard” promotional tab on the brand’s Facebook page. In the video or photo caption, contestants should share why they trust Standard for their repairs. The entries with the most number of “likes” will win a corresponding prize.

The grand-prize winner will receive a 2017 Honda ATV. In addition, two second-prize winners will win a Snap-on tool box, and five third prize-winners will receive a Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker. The first 500 entries will be awarded a commemorative Standard hat.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the promotion, stating, “Standard has been a trusted brand since 1919, and this promotion is an exciting new way to engage with our loyal customers and hear why they trust our parts for their repairs.”

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Complete rules and contest information can be found at WhyITrustStandard.com.