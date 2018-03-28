Standard Motor Products To Award 3 $5,000 Scholarships During Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the return of its Standard Blue Streak “Stronger Than Ever” Automotive Scholarship Contest. Running through June 29, the competition will present three up-and-coming students with a $5,000 scholarship each. In addition, 10 students will receive a subscription to Standard Pro Training’s On-Demand program.

Students can enter by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university or post-high school educational program. Complete rules and competition information can be found at BlueStreakScholarship.com.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the news, said, “With the return of the Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest, we are pleased to add a third $5,000 scholarship to further support future technicians.”

For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.