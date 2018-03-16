Standard Motor Products To Award $15,000 During Its Inaugural ‘Bigger, Better Diesel’ Scholarship Contest





Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its Standard “Bigger, Better Diesel” scholarship contest. Running through June 29, the inaugural competition will present three up-and-coming students with a $5,000 scholarship each. In addition, 10 students will receive a subscription to Standard Pro Training’s On-Demand program.

Students can enter by visiting BiggerBetterDiesel.com, completing an online questionnaire and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the news, stating, “SMP is dedicated to diesel technology and supporting the diesel technician. Our new scholarship contest shows our commitment to future diesel techs.”

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program.

For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.