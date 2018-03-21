Standard Motor Products To Award $15,000 During Intermotor Import Leader Automotive Scholarship Competition



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the return of its Intermotor “Import Leader” Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present three deserving students with a $5,000 scholarship each. In addition, 50 students will receive a pair of BoomPods Wireless headphones. The competition runs through June 29.

To enter, students are asked to visit IntermotorImportLeader.com, complete an online questionnaire and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive import industry.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the scholarships, stating, “We are excited to award three scholarships to continue to support up-and-coming students who are focused on the import automotive industry.”

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university or post-high school educational program. They also must have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Complete rules and contest information can be found at IntermotorImportLeader.com.

For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/IntermotorImport.