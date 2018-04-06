Standard Motor Products Spotlights Basic Manufacturing In Its ‘Back To Basics’ Sweepstakes

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its Standard “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes. Running now through May 31, the contest spotlights Standard’s basic manufacturing capabilities with a “Back to Basics” quiz that will award a $2,500 Cabela’s grand prize package, among other prizes.

How to Enter

Participants can visit StandardBackToBasics.com and take the Standard “Back to Basics” quiz. The multiple-choice quiz features eight photos of Standard parts being manufactured at SMP facilities in North America and Europe. Contestants who correctly name the part in each photo will be entered into a random prize drawing. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia.

Prizes

One grand-prize winner will receive a $2,500 Cabela’s prize package to outfit their outdoor life with gear such as a tent, cooler, grill and more. In addition, 100 contestants will receive a commemorative Standard camo hat.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing of SMP, said, “We are as committed as ever to our basic manufacturing, and our ‘Back to Basics’ Sweepstakes is an exciting way to highlight our manufacturing tradition to all generations of professional technicians.”

Visit StandardBacktoBasics.com for official rules.