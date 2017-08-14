Standard Motor Products Releases 333 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 333 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 61 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year by more than 184 million VIO. To view the highlights, watch Standard’s New Parts Spotlight Vol. 19 at youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

One highlight from Standard’s release is an expansion of its line of variable valve timing (VVT) components. With the introduction of four new VVT solenoids and four VVT sprockets, Standard’s VVT line now totals more than 270 parts. To learn more about Standard’s VVT coverage, visit StandardVVT.com.

Another highlight is the addition of 157 switches – including 25 cruise control switches – that increases the company’s total switch coverage by an additional 42 million VIO. The company also expands its sensor coverage by 16 million VIO with the release of 87 sensors, including 53 ABS Speed Sensors and 11 vehicle speed sensors. Other notables include 25 transmission control solenoids, 17 fuel vapor leak detection pumps and five clock springs.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “Our latest expansions to our VVT and sensor lines demonstrate our commitment to providing technicians with comprehensive coverage and premium quality for today’s high-tech categories.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.