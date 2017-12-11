Standard Motor Products Releases 324 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 324 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release expands coverage through the 2017 model year by an additional 167 million VIO. To view the highlights, watch Standard’s New Parts Spotlight Vol. 22 at YouTube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Featured in this release is an expansion of Standard’s line of variable valve timing (VVT) components. With the introduction of seven VVT Sprockets and one VVT Solenoid, Standard’s VVT line now totals more than 300 parts. To learn more about Standard’s VVT coverage, visit StandardVVT.com.

Another highlight is the addition of 119 sensors, including 51 exhaust gas temperature (EGT) sensors that increase the company’s total EGT sensor coverage by an additional 43 million VIO. The company has also expanded its switch coverage by 44 million VIO with the release of 83 new switches, including 36 power window, six stoplight and four clutch starter safety switches. Other notable additions include 26 fuel vapor canisters, 10 EGR tubes and four EGR valves.

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “With the expansion of our VVT and sensor lines, our latest release signals our commitment to providing customers with quality parts and comprehensive coverage for high-tech categories.”

All new applications are listed in the e-catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.