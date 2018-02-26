Standard Motor Products Releases 1,188 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 1,188 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans more than 100 product categories and expands coverage through the 2018 model year by an additional 638 million VIO.

To view the highlights, watch Standard’s New Parts Spotlight Vol. 23 at YouTube.com/StandardBrandParts.

The company continues to broaden its coverage for both its variable valve timing (VVT) and diesel lines, with the release of 37 VVT solenoids, 18 VVT sprockets, 11 new diesel fuel injectors and 11 remanufactured diesel fuel injectors.

Another highlight from the release is the increase in coverage for the company’s sensor and switch lines. The addition of 487 sensors includes 79 exhaust gas temperature (EGT), 38 vehicle speed and 25 ambient air temperature sensors to increase total coverage by an additional 70 million VIO. The company’s 255 new switches include 114 power window, 34 oil pressure and 17 stoplight switches.

Other notable additions include 46 transmission control solenoids, 44 fuel vapor canisters and 29 power door lock actuators.

Commenting on the release, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, said, “We’re proud to add more than 1,000 parts across growing categories such as VVT and diesel. When professional technicians think full-line coverage, we want them to always think Standard.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.