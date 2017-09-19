News/Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)
Standard Motor Products Receives Inaugural MERA Certification For Its Diesel Fuel Injectors

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced its acceptance in the Manufactured Again Certification program. Based on ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 quality standards, the program helps customers identify remanufactured products with like-new quality and warranty coverage while also promoting environmentally friendly standards.

To receive certification, Standard Motor Products was required to provide third-party evidence that its facilities conformed to MERA’s quality standards. Standard Motor Products was one of 14 companies to receive the program’s inaugural certification.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “We’re proud to be among the first companies to receive Manufactured Again Certification, because it demonstrates to customers that we’re committed to setting the highest-possible quality standard for our remanufactured diesel injectors.”

John Chalifoux, president and chief operating officer, MERA, added, “The ambassadors of the Manufactured Again Certification program are well-respected companies that produce quality, sustainable goods, and that quality is on par with new.”

To learn more about MERA Certification, visit ManufacturedAgain.com.

