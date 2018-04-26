Standard Motor Products Hosts The Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper 2018 Spring Service Center Advisory Council Meeting

Standard Motor Products (SMP) hosted the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2018 Spring Service Center Advisory Council (SCAC) meeting at its headquarters from April 23-25 in New York City. In attendance were 11 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper SCAC members from the United States and Canada, along with key Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance headquarters staff and shareholder personnel.

This bi-annual, three-day collaborative meeting allowed SMP to host a comprehensive focus group with the council members, and provide the Alliance with direction on its Certified Service Center (CSC) program. The council members also were able to tour the SMP facilities in Long Island, New York, visit Times Square, and enjoy a Yankees game, courtesy of SMP.

“We were excited to host 10 of the Alliance’s top shops this week in New York,” said Bill Collins, national groups sales director at Standard Motor Products Inc. “We embraced the opportunity to work strategically with these Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shop owners on what service dealers want and need from their parts supplier and manufacturer partners.”

“This was an incredible week in New York,” said Justin Barrett, owner of Barrett Automotive, a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center. “These meetings enable me to run my shop at an optimal level. It was extremely beneficial to meet with Standard Motor Products at their world headquarters. We value our partnership with the Alliance and Standard. Together, we are best able to service the driver.”

This year’s meeting focused on CSC program elements, business-to-business e-commerce solutions and what the shop of the future will require from its owner and parts supplier.

The SCAC members are appointed to this elite council for being an expert Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus CSC shop owner. Each member serves a two-year term with an annual rotation replacing five members.

The current SCAC members are:

SCAC Member Name Shop Name Shop Location Joe Sharp Joe’s Garage North Little Rock, Arkansas Brett Bohlman Highway 7 Service Center Newell, Iowa William Nalu Interstate Auto Care Madison Heights, Michigan Alain Robert Ste-Agathe Service Centre Ste-Agathe, Manitoba, Canada Joe Miles Kaiser Tire and Auto Louisville, Kentucky VJ Sabanaygam VJ’s Auto Service Arcadia, California Justin Barrett Barrett Automotive Cornelia, Georgia Kevin Robertson Robertson Automotive Tyler, Texas Dave Jackson 60 Minute Tune Grand Hills, California Ross Colket Colket Automotive Technical Services Landsdale, Pennsylvania