Standard Motor Products Expands ADAS Category For Its Standard And Intermotor Lines

From Import Car

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the expansion of its line of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) components for its Standard and Intermotor lines.

SMP’s new ADAS line expansion includes blind spot, lane departure and cruise control sensors.

The expansion of 36 ADAS components includes 18 blind spot detection sensors, 13 cruise control distance sensors and five lane departure system cameras. The release provides coverage for all major domestic and Japanese manufacturers including Ford, GM, Chrysler, Toyota, Honda and Nissan. These new ADAS products add to the company’s existing line of more than 50 park assist sensors.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, said, “ADAS is the premiere safety feature for the future, and we’ll be rapidly expanding our ADAS coverage to provide the coverage and quality for this next big repair opportunity.”

For more information about Standard’s ADAS line, visit standardbrand.com/en/products/adas/.

