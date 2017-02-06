News/Engine
ago

Standard Motor Products Releases 242 New BWD Parts

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

OEMTOOLS A/C Clutch Tool Kit for Ford, GM, Chrysler Systems

AASP/NJ Unveils 40th Annual NORTHEAST 2017 Educational Program

Standard Motor Products Releases 242 New BWD Parts

Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS Performance Head Gaskets Now Available For Ford Modular V8 Engines

Actron Offers New Waterproof Dual Plane Inspection Camera Adapter For Videoscope

VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 1)

Finding The Cause Of Battery Drain In A Chevrolet Impala

U.S. Diesel Car Market Regained Momentum In 2nd Half Of 2016

Streamlight Unveils Enhanced Website With Responsive Design, Improved Navigation

ASA Announces Dates, Location For 2017 Annual Business Meeting

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 242 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 51 product categories and expands coverage through the 2016 model year with more than 123 million additional VIO.

Highlights from the BWD line expansion include the release of 29 new VVT solenoids, which increases BWD’s VVT line to more than 230 part numbers. The brand also expanded coverage for its switch and sensor categories, with the introduction of 48 switches and 82 sensors, including 23 TPMS, 18 transmission input, 17 vehicle speed and 12 transmission output sensors.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at BWDbrand.com and in eCatalog providers. For more information about this release, view BWD’s New Parts Spotlight, which can be found on BWD’s website.