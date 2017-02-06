Standard Motor Products Releases 242 New BWD Parts

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 242 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 51 product categories and expands coverage through the 2016 model year with more than 123 million additional VIO.

Highlights from the BWD line expansion include the release of 29 new VVT solenoids, which increases BWD’s VVT line to more than 230 part numbers. The brand also expanded coverage for its switch and sensor categories, with the introduction of 48 switches and 82 sensors, including 23 TPMS, 18 transmission input, 17 vehicle speed and 12 transmission output sensors.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at BWDbrand.com and in eCatalog providers. For more information about this release, view BWD’s New Parts Spotlight, which can be found on BWD’s website.