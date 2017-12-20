News
Standard Motor Products Announces Winners Of The Intermotor ‘Import Leader Automotive Scholarship’ Contest

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the winners of its third annual Intermotor “Import Leader Automotive Scholarship” Competition: Ian Fisher of Bay de Noc Community College in Escanaba, Michigan, and Zachary Natale of Rosedale Technical College in Pittsburgh.

Fisher and Natale each will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward the pursuit or continuation of their education in automotive technology and repair at a technical school or college. Both were chosen from a pool of more than 300 students who entered the competition.

Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries were evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness in regard to the automotive import industry. The competition’s judge, Ken Elzinga, master technician and owner at Hilltop Auto, determined that Fisher and Natale best exhibited the import excellence that the Intermotor brand represents.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “SMP is proud to support the next generation of automotive import technicians. Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, the future of our industry is in good hands.”

