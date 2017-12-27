Standard Motor Products Announces Winner Of Its Standard ‘Tech Star’ Challenge



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the grand-prize winner of its Standard ‘Tech Star’ Challenge: Matthew Cranford of Zubalon, North Carolina. Cranford’s winning tech tip can be viewed at StandardTechStarChallenge.com.

Cranford will receive a trip for two to SMP’s training center in Irving, Texas, where he will record three installation videos with Ryan Kooiman, SMP’s director of training. SMP will post these videos to its Standard YouTube channel, which has more than 4 million views and more than 5,700 subscribers. Cranford also receives $5,000 toward the purchase of video equipment and automotive tools to start his own YouTube channel.

In addition to its grand-prize winner, SMP has awarded two second-prize winners each with $1,500 toward the purchase of automotive tools and video equipment; and five third-prize winners each receive a GoPro Hero4 Black camera.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a video of their best one-minute tech tip to YouTube and add the hashtag #StandardTechStar. Members from SMP’s award-winning training department judged the tech tips on originality, presentation and quality.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “Standard has always been proud to support up-and-coming technicians and provide award-winning training, and our Standard Tech Star Challenge gave us the opportunity to do both.”