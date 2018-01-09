News/Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)
Standard Motor Products Announces 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand Schedule

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the schedule for its 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand classes. The company’s 2018 lineup includes the following classes:

  • January – Relay Testing and Diagnosis Fundamentals
  • February – Scan Data Diagnostics Fundamentals
  • March – HVAC r1234yf Update
  • April – Electronic Transmission Fundamentals
  • May – Chevy Colorado Diesel Overview
  • June – Electronic Throttle Control Fundamentals
  • July – 6.7 Cummins Tips & Tricks
  • August – Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals
  • September – Communication Fault Diagnostics
  • October – Driver Assist Systems Overview
  • November – More Electrical Puzzles Part III
  • December – Brain Teasers: Diagnostic Puzzles from the Field Part V

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “As automotive technology continues to advance, we’re committed to developing award-winning automotive training to help professional technicians succeed.”

The new classes are the latest additions to SMP’s library of more than 100 on-demand classes. The schedule was originally published in the company’s first issue of Standard Pro Training Magazine. To learn more, visit standardbrandtraining.com.

