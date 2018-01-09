Standard Motor Products Announces 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand Schedule
Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the schedule for its 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand classes. The company’s 2018 lineup includes the following classes:
- January – Relay Testing and Diagnosis Fundamentals
- February – Scan Data Diagnostics Fundamentals
- March – HVAC r1234yf Update
- April – Electronic Transmission Fundamentals
- May – Chevy Colorado Diesel Overview
- June – Electronic Throttle Control Fundamentals
- July – 6.7 Cummins Tips & Tricks
- August – Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals
- September – Communication Fault Diagnostics
- October – Driver Assist Systems Overview
- November – More Electrical Puzzles Part III
- December – Brain Teasers: Diagnostic Puzzles from the Field Part V
Commenting on the announcement, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “As automotive technology continues to advance, we’re committed to developing award-winning automotive training to help professional technicians succeed.”
The new classes are the latest additions to SMP’s library of more than 100 on-demand classes. The schedule was originally published in the company’s first issue of Standard Pro Training Magazine. To learn more, visit standardbrandtraining.com.