Standard Motor Products Announces 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand Schedule

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the schedule for its 2018 Standard Pro Training On-Demand classes. The company’s 2018 lineup includes the following classes:

January – Relay Testing and Diagnosis Fundamentals

February – Scan Data Diagnostics Fundamentals

March – HVAC r1234yf Update

April – Electronic Transmission Fundamentals

May – Chevy Colorado Diesel Overview

June – Electronic Throttle Control Fundamentals

July – 6.7 Cummins Tips & Tricks

August – Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals

September – Communication Fault Diagnostics

October – Driver Assist Systems Overview

November – More Electrical Puzzles Part III

December – Brain Teasers: Diagnostic Puzzles from the Field Part V

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “As automotive technology continues to advance, we’re committed to developing award-winning automotive training to help professional technicians succeed.”

The new classes are the latest additions to SMP’s library of more than 100 on-demand classes. The schedule was originally published in the company’s first issue of Standard Pro Training Magazine. To learn more, visit standardbrandtraining.com.