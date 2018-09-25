STA-BIL Celebrates 60 Years Of Keeping Engines Running Smoothly



For 60 years, STA-BIL fuel stabilizer has helped consumers protect their cars, boats and small engines from the inside out.

What began as one product has evolved to more than 25. While plenty has changed in America’s fuel-consumption habits in six decades, one thing has remained the same – customers can depend on STA-BIL to keep their engines running smoother, longer, according to Gold Eagle Co., maker of STA-BIL.

“Sixty years is a major milestone for the STA-BIL brand and we will continue to uphold our promise to our customers to offer exceptional products made with only the highest-quality materials and latest technology,” said Marc Blackman, president and CEO of Gold Eagle Co. “We have our loyal customers to thank for our brand’s continued success, and we look forward to serving them for many more years to come.”

STA-BIL Through the Years

Since its introduction in 1958, STA-BIL has developed innovative products to help clean fuel tanks, improve performance, increase power and fuel efficiency, provide protection against ethanol and corrosion and more, according to the company.

“In addition to having a loyal customer following, the STA-BIL brand and its products are highly regarded in the industry they serve for their quality and effectiveness,” the company added.

Today, STA-BIL is endorsed by OEMs such as Generac, MTD, Cub Cadet, Chris Craft, Centurion and Grasshopper.

STA-BIL Innovation

As technology and times change, STA-BIL evolves to stay ahead of the curve. The brand is constantly developing new products, such as STA-BIL Carburetor and Choke Cleaner, which is formulated to dissolve gum and varnish, dirt and carbon deposits in internal-combustion engines. It has a convenient spray nozzle, which comes with a direction tube to reach hard-to-access areas. The product is designed to help restore lost mileage and performance, according to the company.

STA-BIL’s established products include STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer, STA-BIL Rust Stopper and STA- BIL Fogging Oil.

To learn more about STA-BIL, visit the Gold Eagle website. To join the STA-BIL community, visit its Facebook page.