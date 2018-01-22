Spectra Premium Releases 79 New SKUs In January

Spectra Premium’s latest North American product release includes 79 new SKUs covering more than 17 million vehicles in operation, of which 23 products are exclusive aftermarket parts, says the company.

Spectra Premium grew its engine management category with 33 new parts, including 12 VVT solenoids, six mass air flow, three crankshaft position sensors, three camshaft position sensors, three EGR pressure sensors, two ignition coils and one electronic throttle body for popular applications.

The cooling system category now counts 20 new SKUs with eight heavy-duty aluminum radiators, eight A/C condensers, three complete radiators and three engine coolant reservoirs.

The company’s fuel delivery category counts several exclusive first-to-market parts with 2 fuel lines, one fuel tank sending unit and one fuel pump cam follower. The category also adds 10 filler neck hose and six fuel tank filler necks.

In addition, the oil pan selection has broadened to include three new oil pans exclusive to Spectra Premium.

For the complete list of the new product release, visit ecat.spectrapremium.com or download the full list here.