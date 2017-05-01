News
ago

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,



At Uni-Select’s recent Annual Awards Night, Spectra Premium was recognized as being one of Uni-Select top suppliers in 2016. This recognition was attributed to outstanding sales growth and industry leading marketing support.

“This award and recognition helps to showcase the great relationship that exist between our two companies today,” said Kerry Best, corporate director of sales Canada at Spectra Premium. “It is always an honor to receive an award especially from Uni Ontario. In today’s ever-changing market conditions, recognition like this makes it that much more special.”

Spectra Premium says it is proud to be recognized as an industry leader by its channel partners and remains committed to its efforts toward customer satisfaction.

