Spectra Premium Receives 2017 XL Parts Vendor Award



Spectra Premium Industries received the 2017 Vendor of the Year Award at the three-day Casino Night/Vendor Tradeshow event held on Feb. 25 at the XL Parts main warehouse in Houston.

Each year, XL Parts presents its Vendor of the Year Award to the manufacturer that has shown responsiveness to issues, sustained efforts to promote the line and partnership-building with XL Parts personnel.

“Spectra Premium is both honored and grateful to receive this recognition. We deploy every effort to maintain high service levels and always seek to go above and beyond customer expectations,” said Michael Shellhart, senior business development manager. “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with XL Parts and would like to thank them for this award. We are looking forward to our continued growth together.”

Cesar Ochoa, Spectra Premium Southwest regional sales manager, accepted the award on behalf of the company.