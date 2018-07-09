Spectra Premium Partner Gaunt Brothers Racing Competes In Daytona

Continuing its partnership with Spectra Premium, Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) fielded its next entry at the Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 event on July 7.

Spectra Premium adorned Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 Lordco Auto Parts/Castrol Toyota Camry which returned to its light-blue, black and white livery used earlier this spring.

On July 7, Canadian driver D.J. Kennington drove the GBR car on the Florida tri-oval for his seventh start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season.

“We are glad to see other automotive Canadian companies like Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol (Wakefield Canada) support the GBR team for this race,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “It is also a pleasure to team up with D.J. and GBR again for this Cup event, having worked together during last year’s Camping World Truck Series race at Mosport in Bowmanville, Ontario.”

Including the Charlotte and Sonoma races, this Daytona July event was the third Cup participation of Spectra Premium with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Following practice sessions on July 5 and qualifying sessions on July 6, the race aired live on July 7 on NBCSN (United States) and TSN5 (Canada).