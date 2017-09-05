Spectra Premium Launches New Motorsports Initiative



Spectra Premium Industries Inc. has announced a new motorsports initiative, focusing on driver development, sponsorships and high-performance products for racecars.

Spectra Premium says its desire to produce premium-quality, trusted automotive components involved in racing took form in its motorsports program. Since 2016, Spectra Premium has been actively involved in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series through the sponsorship of driver JF Dumoulin, Spectra Premium’s brand ambassador. Spectra Premium also has sponsored Alex Tagliani in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and APC Series driver Ken Schrader.

The company also sponsors the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Spectra Premium Crew Consistency Award, which is attributed to the team with the highest start and finish average and demonstrates consistency through the race events; qualifying results, pit stop efficiency, race completions and best overall teamwork.

Building upon these successes and with a vision to deepen its involvement in NASCAR, Spectra Premium says it will be taking part in the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, the only race from this series to run on Canadian soil.

Representing Spectra Premium in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 race on Sept. 3 in the No. 02 Spectra Premium Chevrolet truck will be renowned Canadian race-car driver Alex Tagliani, teaming up with Young’s Motorsports. In his two previous appearances in this series, Tagliani secured two pole positions and posted a top-5 finish in 2015.

As part of its commitment to develop high-performance components for auto racing, Spectra Premium has developed a “racing radiator,” the NSCR100, engineered and manufactured in Canada and currently used by NASCAR Pinty’s Series drivers Jean-François and LP Dumoulin. The high-performance radiator was tested earlier this year and, according to Spectra Premium, has performed admirably throughout the season, with two podium finishes and two drivers in the top 10 of the championship rankings.

“This year has seen many major developments with Spectra Premium’s involvement in motorsports like the introduction of the NSCR100 high-performance radiator to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and our ongoing partnership with Dumoulin Competition,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium. “We are delighted to broaden the scope of our motorsports presence with our first race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and to continue our great partnership with such a prolific and talented driver like Alex, whose participation in several racing championships like the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and even China’s FRD-LMP3 Series reflects positively on Spectra Premium.”

“Running in the Camping World Truck Series on the Mosport track is absolutely fantastic,” said Tagliani. “It’s also a pleasure to work once more with my old chief mechanic Chad Kendrick.

“Representing Spectra Premium on Canadian soil in an American category is even more exciting. Things happened very fast, and I am honored to sport the company’s livery. I hope we’ll have a good weekend,” he added.