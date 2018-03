Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Is it the oil? The gas? or the coolant? Spark plugs can be the “canary in the coal mine” for underlying engine issues. Find out 3 things that can foul a spark plug and how to spot the problem with Andrew Markel in this week’s Maintenance Minute! Sponsored by DENSO.

