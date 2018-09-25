News/Snap-on
Snap-on Spring Punch Set Eliminates Need For Hammer

Snap-on’s SPHDSET4 four-piece Heavy-Duty Spring Punch Set utilizes a patented spring and plunger combination, eliminating the need for a hammer and reducing the risk of injury. The unique design delivers accurate blows with up to 5,000 PSI impact force on the toughest materials. Knurled shanks give techs a better grip for precision control, even when using gloves. The four-piece set includes a transfer punch, cold chisel punch, center punch and pin punch.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

