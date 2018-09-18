Snap-on Shop Cart Innovations Bring New Dimension To Keeping Tools Organized
From Brake & Front End
Innovative Snap-on and Blue-Point shop carts equip today’s tech with the convenience, organization, power and storage capacity for busy days in the shop.
The Snap-on KRSC242 36 in. 6-Drawer Heavy Duty Shop Cart is engineered tough with exclusive hard-on-the-inside, soft-on-the-outside bumpers, as well as monoprene casters.
The cart also features:
- 24 in. depth, with a 22,000 cubic inch capacity, including pry bar-length tools
- A flip-lid, available in either stainless steel or truck bed liner
- Side panel to hold shelves and hooks for easy access to needed tools and equipment
- Spacious 7 in. deep top compartment that houses a convenient power strip with cord wrap for charging tools and USB devices to keep work flowing smoothly throughout the day
- Snap-on signature SpeeDrawer with customizable, color-matched divider system for small parts and tools
- 13 vivid color combinations, including the new matte green and matte orange
The Blue Point KRBC100 Shop Cart has a bulk section with 10,000 cubic inches of storage and work space.
Other features include:
- A locking roll-down door storage area that measures 18 in. tall, 31 in. wide and 19 in. deep to keep tools, parts and devices secure
- Two narrow and two wide drawers and a deep, locking top compartment
- Pry bar cabinet that holds up to 20 pry bars and screwdrivers
- A slotted side panel that holds accessories, such as shelves and tool organizers outside the box and ready to use
- Variety of color options including storm gray, plum radical and an all new “black out” scheme feature that’s protected by factory-installed bumpers
