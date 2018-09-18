Snap-on Shop Cart Innovations Bring New Dimension To Keeping Tools Organized

Innovative Snap-on and Blue-Point shop carts equip today’s tech with the convenience, organization, power and storage capacity for busy days in the shop.

The Snap-on KRSC242 36 in. 6-Drawer Heavy Duty Shop Cart is engineered tough with exclusive hard-on-the-inside, soft-on-the-outside bumpers, as well as monoprene casters.

The cart also features:

24 in. depth, with a 22,000 cubic inch capacity, including pry bar-length tools

A flip-lid, available in either stainless steel or truck bed liner

Side panel to hold shelves and hooks for easy access to needed tools and equipment

Spacious 7 in. deep top compartment that houses a convenient power strip with cord wrap for charging tools and USB devices to keep work flowing smoothly throughout the day

Snap-on signature SpeeDrawer with customizable, color-matched divider system for small parts and tools

13 vivid color combinations, including the new matte green and matte orange

The Blue Point KRBC100 Shop Cart has a bulk section with 10,000 cubic inches of storage and work space.

Other features include:

A locking roll-down door storage area that measures 18 in. tall, 31 in. wide and 19 in. deep to keep tools, parts and devices secure

Two narrow and two wide drawers and a deep, locking top compartment

Pry bar cabinet that holds up to 20 pry bars and screwdrivers

A slotted side panel that holds accessories, such as shelves and tool organizers outside the box and ready to use

Variety of color options including storm gray, plum radical and an all new “black out” scheme feature that’s protected by factory-installed bumpers

