Snap-on Shop Cart Innovations Bring New Dimension To Keeping Tools Organized

Innovative Snap-on and Blue-Point shop carts equip today’s tech with the convenience, organization, power and storage capacity for busy days in the shop.

The Snap-on KRSC242 36 in. 6-Drawer Heavy Duty Shop Cart is engineered tough with exclusive hard-on-the-inside, soft-on-the-outside bumpers, as well as monoprene casters.

The cart also features:

  • 24 in. depth, with a 22,000 cubic inch capacity, including pry bar-length tools
  • A flip-lid, available in either stainless steel or truck bed liner
  • Side panel to hold shelves and hooks for easy access to needed tools and equipment
  • Spacious 7 in. deep top compartment that houses a convenient power strip with cord wrap for charging tools and USB devices to keep work flowing smoothly throughout the day
  • Snap-on signature SpeeDrawer with customizable, color-matched divider system for small parts and tools
  • 13 vivid color combinations, including the new matte green and matte orange

The Blue Point KRBC100 Shop Cart has a bulk section with 10,000 cubic inches of storage and work space.

Other features include:

  • A locking roll-down door storage area that measures 18 in. tall, 31 in. wide and 19 in. deep to keep tools, parts and devices secure
  • Two narrow and two wide drawers and a deep, locking top compartment
  • Pry bar cabinet that holds up to 20 pry bars and screwdrivers
  • A slotted side panel that holds accessories, such as shelves and tool organizers outside the box and ready to use
  • Variety of color options including storm gray, plum radical and an all new “black out” scheme feature that’s protected by factory-installed bumpers

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article