News
ago

Snap-on Roll Cab Series Includes 2 New Color Options

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Snap-on Roll Cab Series Includes 2 New Color Options

E-ZOIL Offers Degreaser Solution to Clean, Protect Equipment

AMRA Presents Technical Topics At 2018 Fall Technical Meeting In Chicago

MotoRad Sponsors Technician.Academy's Respect Is Learned In The Pits Contest

Airtex-ASC Introduces LinkedIn Page For North America

Airtex-ASC Introduces LinkedIn Page For North America

Snap-on Brings 'Music & Metal' Theme For Franchisee Conference

Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

Stant 120th Anniversary Celebration Culminates With Family Day Event In Connersville, Indiana

CRP Automotive Offers New Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley Kit For BMW


Snap-on KERP682AO 68 in. 12-Drawer EPIQ Series Roll Cabs and KMP1022 54 in. 11-Drawer Masters Series Roll Cabs are now available in new matte green and matte orange color options. All feature a customizable SpeeDrawer for organizing loose fasteners, parts and tools and the PowerDrawer, a dedicated drawer for charging power tool batteries and handheld devices.

The 2 in. SpeeDrawer in each Cab features built-in, color matching dividers, while the PowerDrawer offers a staggered powerstrip with five outlets and two USB ports. Technicians can also take advantage of a convenient drawer layout with two spacious, extra-wide drawers on top to provide easier access to the most often used tools, as well as InPulse (EPIQ) and Lock N Roll (Masters) technology that prevents drawer drift. An ISO-Ride+ System equips these two Cabs for rough surfaces, while providing four-tons of load capacity; they both feature swivel lock mag wheels with compression suspension and a dual brake lever.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article