Snap-on Roll Cab Series Includes 2 New Color Options



Snap-on KERP682AO 68 in. 12-Drawer EPIQ Series Roll Cabs and KMP1022 54 in. 11-Drawer Masters Series Roll Cabs are now available in new matte green and matte orange color options. All feature a customizable SpeeDrawer for organizing loose fasteners, parts and tools and the PowerDrawer, a dedicated drawer for charging power tool batteries and handheld devices.

The 2 in. SpeeDrawer in each Cab features built-in, color matching dividers, while the PowerDrawer offers a staggered powerstrip with five outlets and two USB ports. Technicians can also take advantage of a convenient drawer layout with two spacious, extra-wide drawers on top to provide easier access to the most often used tools, as well as InPulse (EPIQ) and Lock N Roll (Masters) technology that prevents drawer drift. An ISO-Ride+ System equips these two Cabs for rough surfaces, while providing four-tons of load capacity; they both feature swivel lock mag wheels with compression suspension and a dual brake lever.

