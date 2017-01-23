Snap-on Offers New Full-Line Catalog



The new Snap-on full-line catalog showcases its wide range of diagnostic platforms to help customers find the perfect tool for them, whether they are just getting started or are the top technician in the repair shop, said the company.

“There is a diagnostic tool for every shop and every technician, and the new Snap-on platform catalog can make finding the right tool a little easier,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “With five different platforms to choose from, Snap-on offers a tool for every experience level. Whether it’s for a young technician looking for an entry-level scanner, a shop owner in need of a complete shop management tool, or anyone in between, no one offers smarter solutions than Snap-on. As our new catalog shows, no one offers the range of choices that we do, either.”

Snap-on diagnostic tools include:

ETHOS Pro: OEM-specific codes, data and functional tests at an entry-level price;

Vantage Ultra: a perfect companion to any scan tool with exclusive Guided Tests that adds confidence to every repair;

SOLUS Edge: top scan tool for power and speed, coupled with exclusive SureTrack expert information;

MODIS Edge: integrated full-function scan tool, scope/meter and expert information resources; and

VERUS Edge: the ultimate tool to manage the job from start to finish with wireless scanning, Wi-Fi access to web resources and optional ShopKey Pro repair information

“Since day one, Snap-on has been committed to creating tools that enable technicians to work smarter,” said Schaefer. “With the industry’s best vehicle coverage, range of functionality and customer support, it’s no wonder why Snap-on diagnostic tools are an easy choice.”

The new Snap-on full-line catalog is available at http://diagnostics.snapon.com, or talk to a Snap-on representative.

Experienced Snap-on customer care representatives are available to provide support in English and Spanish on the customer care hotline at 800-424-7226 and at [email protected].

To learn more about any of Snap-on’s diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.